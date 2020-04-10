Coronavirus in Oregon: Latest cases in local counties

News at 6:30" in case you missed it, we want to make sure you're all caught up with the latest coronavirus cases in oregon.

Let's break down the cases in our viewing area.

We're now at 1,322 confirmed cases statewide.

326 people have been in the hospital.

Six more people died today -- including two elderly people at their homes in linn county, a 74-year- old man in benton county who died at good samaritan in corvallis -- and three elderly people in multnomah county.

All had underlying medical conditions.

Here's a closer look at numbers in our viewing area.

Benton county is at 21 -- with four people in the hospital according to county health officials -- and two deaths.

Next door in linn county.

There are 49 cases, after reports of three additional cases today.

There has been a total of five deaths.

Now -- two more people tested positive in lane county.

That brings the total count to 34.

Still just the one death in lane county.

Douglas county is still reporting 12 confirmed cases.

Important to note, there have been 470 negative tests.

No one has died in douglas.

Meantime, coos county holds steady at zero, putting it on a dwindling list of oregon counties with no cases.

The