Our Lady of Fatima hosting virtual Easter Egg hunt

- your easter plans may have- changed this year, but our- lady of fatima elementary schoo- has found a safe and- fun way to celebrate that - includes the entire family.

- there will be a virtual easter- egg hunt with an interesting- twist!- the little ones will print and- work on coloring sheets - before sunday.- on easter sunday morning, put - your coloring sheet - in a front window at your house- or on your mailbox!

- then, a treasure hunt will take- place for your friends' - coloring sheets by using- navigation skills and gps - coordinates.- this gives the our lady of- fatima community a chance to- enjoy themselves on sunday all- while practicing social - distancing.

- - "easter of course is normally a- time where- families would have a big meal- and children would do an easter- egg hunt with their - friends and cousins.

So, this i- kinda making lemonade i guess..- trying to get - everyone together in spirit, if- not physically together."

- - - - in order to take part in the- hunt, you must sign up no later- than 5- pm this evening.- for instructions and more - details about setting up- coordinates and getting the - coloring sheets, visit the- website - listed there on your screen.- -