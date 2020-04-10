The Smurfs movie - clip with Hank Azaria and Sofía Vergara - The Genius That Is Gargamel

The Smurfs movie clip - The Genius That Is Gargamel Gargamel (Hank Azaria) uses his magic to make Odile's (Sofiía Vergara) mother (Paula Pizzi) much more attractive.

Plot synopsis: Evil wizard Gargamel (Hank Azaria) has plagued the happy, peaceful Smurfs for a very long time.

Finally, he succeeds in chasing the little blue people from their village and through a magic portal -- which transports them to Manhattan and into the life of ad executive Patrick Winslow (Neil Patrick Harris).

Only three apples high and lost in the Big Apple, the Smurfs (Jonathan Winters, Alan Cumming, Katy Perry) must find a way back to their world before Gargamel tracks them down.

Cast: Hank Azaria, Sofía Vergara