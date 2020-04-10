Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > The Smurfs movie - clip with Hank Azaria and Sofía Vergara - The Genius That Is Gargamel

The Smurfs movie - clip with Hank Azaria and Sofía Vergara - The Genius That Is Gargamel

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:17s - Published
The Smurfs movie - clip with Hank Azaria and Sofía Vergara - The Genius That Is Gargamel

The Smurfs movie - clip with Hank Azaria and Sofía Vergara - The Genius That Is Gargamel

The Smurfs movie clip - The Genius That Is Gargamel Gargamel (Hank Azaria) uses his magic to make Odile's (Sofiía Vergara) mother (Paula Pizzi) much more attractive.

Plot synopsis: Evil wizard Gargamel (Hank Azaria) has plagued the happy, peaceful Smurfs for a very long time.

Finally, he succeeds in chasing the little blue people from their village and through a magic portal -- which transports them to Manhattan and into the life of ad executive Patrick Winslow (Neil Patrick Harris).

Only three apples high and lost in the Big Apple, the Smurfs (Jonathan Winters, Alan Cumming, Katy Perry) must find a way back to their world before Gargamel tracks them down.

Cast: Hank Azaria, Sofía Vergara

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.