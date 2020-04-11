Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > London's Victoria Park reopens for Easter weekend during Covid-19 lockdown

London's Victoria Park reopens for Easter weekend during Covid-19 lockdown

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:54s - Published
London's Victoria Park reopens for Easter weekend during Covid-19 lockdown

London's Victoria Park reopens for Easter weekend during Covid-19 lockdown

Victoria Park, Tower Hamlets, east London, reopens after a public appeal following the closure of the park in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The park was shut on March 25 over concerns regarding social distancing, but has now reopened with reduced opening hours.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

onesteviebacon

Steve Bacon I can’t believe the timing of this over a long Bank Holiday weekend when people are being urged to stay home to sav… https://t.co/Z1EpSki2zr 17 hours ago

Ruth2E

Ruth2E 😇 RT @TimeOutLondon: Two metres, people! Victoria Park is reopening https://t.co/gPbhjU7Pf7 1 day ago

Thestylist4you

Irene Barnett My favourite park to reopen, unfortunately I won't be walking/ running there as #StayAtHomeSaveLives https://t.co/wwkmRCIUVT 2 days ago

TimeOutLondon

Time Out London Two metres, people! Victoria Park is reopening https://t.co/gPbhjU7Pf7 2 days ago

carl_arrindell

Carl Arrindell London’s Victoria Park reopens ahead of the bank holiday weekend | https://t.co/p6etEwUdM7 2 days ago

centreforlondon

Centre for London @NicolasBosetti I have some good news for you on that front :) https://t.co/wdbz5tY8ZD 2 days ago

ErinJMeier

🐢 Erin Meier 🐢 🤦🏻‍♀️ London’s Victoria Park reopens ahead of the bank holiday weekend | https://t.co/bhOSU7m2Xm 2 days ago

SharkEssays

Shark Essays London’s Victoria Park reopens ahead of the bank holiday weekend https://t.co/01pl9AhZjw https://t.co/kGiyjcZYUA 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.