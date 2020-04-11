Church continues to support community with warm message

Global  

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:43s - Published
During this Easter weekend which is dominated by the coronavirus lockdown, one church has left a warm message outside its doors.

0
During this Easter weekend which is dominated by the coronavirus lockdown, one church has left a warm message outside its doors.

The message from St Mary Abbots Parish Church in Kensington, London is: "St Mary Abbots may be closed for now, but we continue to pray for all our friends and neighbours in Kensington at this time." The message is painted on a white canvas on the church gates is adorned with flowers and Coronavirus "Rainbows of Hope" painted by the children of key workers of St Mary Abbots.

This video was filmed on April 10.




