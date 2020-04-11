Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Mayor and governor clash over NYC school closures

Mayor and governor clash over NYC school closures

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:37s - Published
Mayor and governor clash over NYC school closures

Mayor and governor clash over NYC school closures

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Saturday public schools will remain closed for the rest of the school year as the city battles the novel coronavirus outbreak.

A few hours later, New York state Governor Andrew Cuomo pushed back on the mayor's announcement, saying there had been no decision on school closures.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Mayor and governor clash over NYC school closures

Cuomo said de Blasio could not unilaterally close New York City's schools without coordinating with the rest of the metropolitan area, and insisted the decision to reopen New York schools rested with him.

"It is my legal authority in this situation," the governor said in response to a reporter's question about whether closing schools in New York City fell under his authority over the city's mayor.

The contrasting messages sowed confusion among some educators.

"So what’s going on?

NYC educators like myself were already notified by @UFT that school is closed for the remainder of the year," one teacher wrote in a Twitter post, referring to the United Federation of Teachers.

"This back and forth is infuriating." Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams took to Twitter to criticize what he called "petty back-and-forths." "Who has legal authority to close down @NYCSchools?

That’s a conversation for people with time for largely academic conversations," Adams said.

"I don’t have the time.

I don’t have patience for petty back-and-forths in the middle of a deadly pandemic."




You Might Like


Tweets about this

realTereHall

Tere @NYGovCuomo Don't forget, New Yorkers are dying because Governor Cuomo squabbled with the Mayor & dithered on takin… https://t.co/gBr15Z6vwZ 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.