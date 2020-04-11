Global  

Kansas Supreme Court deciding religious services case

An attorney for Kansas Gov.

Laura Kelly’s has told the state Supreme Court that a Republican-dominated legislative panel exceeded its authority by overturning the Democratic governor's order banning religious and funeral services of more than 10 people during the coronavirus pandemic.

