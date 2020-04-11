Global  

How Walmart Is Embracing Social Distancing

In the face of the growing coronavirus pandemic, retail giant Walmart is amping up its efforts to help customers socially distance.

According to Business Insider, Walmart is making aisles in some of its stores one-direction only.

The result is that shoppers can only travel down an aisle on a predetermined path.

It's meant to help shoppers follow social distancing recommendations in-store by not passing each other in order to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Walmart, Costco, and Kroger have introduced plexiglass shields at registers and markers showing customers how far to stand away from each other.

However, Costco and Trader Joe's are reportedly going a step further by limiting the number of people allowed in some of their stores at one time.

