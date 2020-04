PSPCA, Other Shelters Reporting Many People Fostering, Adopting Pets During Coronavirus Outbreak Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 05:04s - Published now Carol Erickson joins Eyewitness News. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend PSPCA, Other Shelters Reporting Many People Fostering, Adopting Pets During Coronavirus Outbreak ONLY IN THE 50'S AND A COUPLEOF HIT AND MISS SHOWERCHANCES.ALL RIGHT, MATT, THANKSVERY MUCH.NOW TO THE CBS-3 PETPROJECT.PSPCA ANIMAL ADVOCATE ISCARROLL ERICKSON IS SOCIALDISTANCING AND SHE JOINS WITHUS A VERY SPECIAL GUEST,CARROLL.YES, I HAVE MARVIN WITH MEWHO I ADOPTED FROM THEPENNSYLVANIA SPCA A COUPLEYEARS AGO.SHE HAS BEEN IN GREAT COMPANYALONG WITH FRED WHO CONTINUESTO SLEEP UPSTAIRS.HE MAY COME DOWN AND MAKE ACAMEO APPEARANCE.WE'RE ALL SPENDING SO MUCHTIME WITH THE PEOPLE IN OURLIVES AND ALSO THE ANIMALS INOUR LIVES.I WILL TELL YOU WHAT THEY ARECERTAINLY, VERY, VERYIMPORTANT.OUR ANIMALS, WHILE WE'RETRYING TO ENTERTAIN THEM CANALSO IF YOU HAVE MORE THAN ONEENTERTAIN ONE ANOTHER.TAKE A LOOK AT THIS VIDEO,THESE TWO DOGS, THEY HAVEDECIDING TO HAVE A LITTLE BITOF FUN WITH THE BALL.NO, IT IS MINE.THESE ARE DOGS PANDA AND MOOSEAND THEY ARE HAVING THE BESTTIME IN THE WORLD.EVERYBODY IS TRYING TO INVENTNEW WAYS TO OPERATE, WITH SOMEOF THE SAME OLD STUFF WE HAVEHAD IN OUR HOUSE.IT IS SO HARD TO GO OUT ANDBUY ANYTHING.ALOFT PEOPLE ARE SPENDING TIMEAT HOME, OBVIOUSLY, AND THEYREALIZE IT IS PRETTY QUIET.I ALWAYS WANTED TO GET A DOGOR CAT.PENNSYLVANIA SPCA AND MANY,MANY OTHER SHELTERS ARE REPORTAGO THIS A LOT OF PEOPLE ARESTEPPING UP, THEY AREFOSTERING, THEY ARE ADOPTINGAND WE HAVE CERTAINLY HAD ALOT OF SUCCESS STORIES.WE NEED MORE.LET ME SHOW YOU A COUPLEPICTURES RIGHT NOW.YOU CAN SEE THESE ARE THEANIMALS THAT WERE ALL RED AADOPTED FROM FOSTER.THIS IS THE CORONAVIRUS AND WEHAVE PLENTY MORE.I WANT TO SHOW YOU DOROTHY.LOOK AT THIS GREAT GIRL.SHE HAS FOUND HER FAMILY.SOUND ASLEEP.JUST LOVING BEING OUT OF THESHELTER AND IN A HOME.THIS WAS THE BEST CHOICE IEVER MADE IN MY LIFE.THEN WE HAVE, SLOPPY REMIND MEOF MY DOG FRED.HE IS A LITTLE BEAGLE BABY.THEY IS WITH HIS PARENTSHAVING JUST A GREATEST TIME.SO HAPPY TO BE OUT AND ABOUT.AND THEN LITTLE TINY DOG WITHTHAT WOMAN THAT DOG IS SMALLERTHEN HER PURSE AND THAT DOG'SSO HAPPY.MARLEY GOT HIS NEW FAMILY TOO.JUST LOVING HIS GREAT NEWLIFE.AND WE HAVE NOW SWEET LITTLEGIRL, SHE HAS A FAMILY INMATT.BECAUSE THEY ARE SOCIALDISTANCING BUT THEY ARE IN THESOCIAL DISTANCING FROM HER.THOSE ARE THE STRAIGHT FROMTHE ADOPTION.THEY ARE A DIDN'TED STRAIGHTTHROUGH FOSTER.THAT IS WHAT WE ARE DOING.IF YOU SEE ANIMALS ON OURSPCA.ORG WEBSITE THAT YOU AREINTERESTED IN OR IN FOSTERTHOSE ARE THE ONES THAT GETADOPTED.GET A HOLD OF THE SHELTER ORGET HELD OF THE ACTUAL PERSONTHAT YOU SEE, WHO IS CONNECTWITH THAT FOSTER ANIMAL.NEW THERE ARE SOME OTHERS THATNEED TO GET SOME HELP.LETS TAKE A LOOK AT THESE.THESE ARE IN FOSTER RIGHT NEWBUT THEY ARE LOOKING FOR THEIRFOREVER HOMES.CHACHA IS A GREAT DOG, LOOK ATTHIS DOG WITH THESE TWO LITTLEKIDS.THE FOSTER SAYS THAT THIS DOGIS VERY CALM, LOVES SNUGGLINGWITH THE KIDS AND THE KIDS AREYOUNG, YOU CAN SEE THAT.JUST ABSOLUTELY PERFECT, DOGIS COMPLETELY HOUSE TRAIN.GREAT FOR STAY AT HOMEPARENTS.THIS IS ANA MAL THAT IS REALLYCAN BE WITH PEOPLE, ALL THETIME.IF YOU ARE STAYING AT HOME,EVEN AFTER WE ARE ALLOWED OUTOF THE HOUSE THIS IS A PERFECTDOG FOR YOU.VICKY, WHAT A BEAUTIFUL DOG.JUST A FUN FEMALE DOG.LOVES PEOPLE.LOVES HER TUG TOYS.AND YOU CAN OCCUPY YOUR TIMEAND YOUR OWN DOING A LITTLETUG OF WAR.DOGS JUST LOVE.THAT THEN YOU HAVE MUFASA, TANAND DOG.I'M LOVING THE EYE LINER ONTHIS DOG.THINKS JUST AN UNBELIEVABLEMAKE UP JOB.BUT OBVIOUSLY, THAT COMES WITHTHE DOG.THESE ARE SOME OF THE ANIMALS,GORGEOUS EYES.I LOVE PEOPLE.LOVES OTHER ANIMALS.PERFECT COMPANION.YOU CAN REACH OUT TO HISFOSTER FAMILY AND ADOPT HIM.ALSO, JUST GET TO THE SP.C.A.ORG SITE AND THERE YOU CANFINE FUR ON HOW TO MAKE A VETAPPOINTMENT, ANIMAL CRUELTY,TO YOU SUPPORT THAT.HUMANE LAW DEFINITELY STILLOUT THERE JUST KNOW THAT IT ISSO IMPORTANT FOR THE ANIMALS,AND POSSIBLY FOR YOU AND YOURMENTAL HEALTH AS WELL TO GETINTO THE ROUTINE OF HAVING APET.YOU HAVE TO GET UP.WE WAKE UP IN THE MIDDLE HAVETHE NIGHT AND THAT CONTACTROANE VIRUS IS STILL OUT THEREI GOT TO GET UP, WALK, THATSORT OF THING.IT PUTS US BACK IN A MORENORMAL STATE.SPEAKING OF WALKING.WE HAVE A WONDERFUL PROMOTIONGOING ON.GOOD PROMOTION TO REGISTER FORTHAT GO TO PSPCA/GOOD DOG JOGAND RAISE MONEY, GET OUT, WALKAROUND.FOSTER, ADOPT, DONATE, P





