IRS Begins Sending Out First Wave Of Stimulus Checks Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:25s - Published now IRS Begins Sending Out First Wave Of Stimulus Checks The Internal Revenue Service sent out the first wave of stimulus checks on Saturday, part of the $2.2 trillion economic relief package that Congress approved in March. 0

