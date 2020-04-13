Nurseries meet food security need amid pandemic

Model.

Many businesses have been forced to shut down during this time but wholesale and retail nurseries are still allowed to keep their doors open.

And with the beautiful weather we have been seeing its no surprise people are flocking there to get all their backyard essentials.

Kezi 9 news reporter kennedy dendy explains how*food security is also playing a role in the influx.

Stuart: "when you grow your own crops, you know how you've treated them and what you've put on them.

Fresher flavors, longer lasting."

Stuart leaton is the general manager at gray's garden center in eugene-- a shop that is about to reach 80 years of service within the community.

With the sun coming out and flowers blooming-- he explained the hope they would like to bring to the community during this uneasy time.

Stuart: "what our hope and goal is is that we are here providing something for the community whether it's spots of color, things people can do in the yard, we're providing edible crops, but again after our longtime in the community it's really just what we can do to help those people in the time of the quarantine."

One nursery owner said he has also noticed more business than usual.

Bridge: michael kaszycki is the owner here at fox hollow creek nursery.

He tells me there's been quite the influx over the weeks...but even through the chaos, he describes being allowed to remain open... as "profound gratitude."

Michael: "i feel it's a blessed situation.

On my end and their end."

What many in the community are desperately needing during this time...is food security.

Michael: "people have a lot of things in their life that they're not controlling anymore.

And gardening is a grounding.

You're growing healthy food.

You're growing beautiful flowers.

You can do it alone in the backyard."

Emily: "now that people are wanting to avoid grocery stores.

Growing your own food seems like a safe option.

Luckily we've been able to do it for a little bit."

Reporting in eugene, kennedy dendy kezi 9 news.