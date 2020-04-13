Long-term care facilities hit by coronavirus to receive increased resources

Of coronavirus deaths in oregon have taken place in long- term care facilities across the state.

Now....the oregon health authority and department of human services are teaming up to help the fight against the virus*inside these senior homes.

As emma jerome shows us -- one facility in corvallis has their residents isolated inside - leaving their loved ones feeling helpless on the outside .

Gene alexander: " it's really sad because if you can't be with your mom or-- no one can see their loved ones in here-- i'll try not to cry on you, but i've shed a lot of tears" gene alexander's mother is a resident at corvallis manor nursing and rehabilitation center "my mom is my best friend, but it's just a scary world we live in" corvallis manor is one of 9 oregon long term care facilities that have reported more than 5 cases of coronavirus- with 7 cases and one death as of saturday.

But now - the oregon health authority and department of human services have partnered together to better serve these facilities emma jerome: "corvallis manor is just one of several long term care facilities which will receive increased resources to better fight this pandemic" resources like technical assistance, referrals to specialists, help with staffing agencies, identifying personal protective equipment resources and developing plans to place residents in alternative locations.

For alexander - he just has one wish "that god would just let this plague go away" as of saturday at least 25 residents in oregon's long-term care facilities have died from the virus-- out of 171 who have tested positive.

This new team -- is set to relieve that pain.... reporting in corvallis emma jerome kezi 9 news nats: "if