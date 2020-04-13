Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Long-term care facilities hit by coronavirus to receive increased resources

Long-term care facilities hit by coronavirus to receive increased resources

Video Credit: KEZI - Published
Long-term care facilities hit by coronavirus to receive increased resources

Long-term care facilities hit by coronavirus to receive increased resources

Corvallis manor is just one of several long term care facilities which will receive increased resources to better fight this pandemic.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Long-term care facilities hit by coronavirus to receive increased resources

Of coronavirus deaths in oregon have taken place in long- term care facilities across the state.

Now....the oregon health authority and department of human services are teaming up to help the fight against the virus*inside these senior homes.

As emma jerome shows us -- one facility in corvallis has their residents isolated inside - leaving their loved ones feeling helpless on the outside .

Gene alexander: " it's really sad because if you can't be with your mom or-- no one can see their loved ones in here-- i'll try not to cry on you, but i've shed a lot of tears" gene alexander's mother is a resident at corvallis manor nursing and rehabilitation center "my mom is my best friend, but it's just a scary world we live in" corvallis manor is one of 9 oregon long term care facilities that have reported more than 5 cases of coronavirus- with 7 cases and one death as of saturday.

But now - the oregon health authority and department of human services have partnered together to better serve these facilities emma jerome: "corvallis manor is just one of several long term care facilities which will receive increased resources to better fight this pandemic" resources like technical assistance, referrals to specialists, help with staffing agencies, identifying personal protective equipment resources and developing plans to place residents in alternative locations.

For alexander - he just has one wish "that god would just let this plague go away" as of saturday at least 25 residents in oregon's long-term care facilities have died from the virus-- out of 171 who have tested positive.

This new team -- is set to relieve that pain.... reporting in corvallis emma jerome kezi 9 news nats: "if




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Patty_OCDS

Patty_My Carmel_OCDS RT @CPHO_Canada: To all #HealthCareHeroes and essential workers, THANK YOU. In the face of #COVID19, your efforts to #ProtectTheVulnerable… 3 seconds ago

beachbound7

Tina RT @GovMikeDeWine: Nursing Homes: I’ve asked Dr. Acton to issue an order that will require long-term care facilities to notify residents an… 11 seconds ago

SenBellows

Sen. Shenna Bellows RT @nirav_mainecdc: .@MEPublicHealth is reporting a total of 698 cases of #COVID19 in Maine, an increase of 65. Of the new cases, 48 are in… 29 seconds ago

TDayShark

Grandma Shark Just to be clear, “long term care” facilities are not filled with elderly people. A long time ago, the man I loved… https://t.co/gyvVGwyNi2 47 seconds ago

JimRosicaFL

Jim Rosica RT @TDOnline: Coronavirus update: Leon County 4th in state for positive cases in long-term care facilities https://t.co/uCZ3hnqw6m 1 minute ago

MyPLS

Pennsylvania Legislative Services RT @ThePLSReporter: Pennsylvania Department of Health @SecretaryLevine says in her daily briefing that there are 1,179 health care workers… 1 minute ago

CenterStHealth

Center Street Community Health Center RT @fox28columbus: @OHdeptofhealth @GovMikeDeWine .@DrAmyActon will be signing an order that will require long-term care facilities to noti… 2 minutes ago

Callie617

Callie61 RT @GovMikeDeWine: Further, we will be providing a list of long-term care facilities where an associated individual has tested positive on… 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.