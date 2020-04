COVID-19 pandemic a trying time for wedding venues Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 02:22s - Published now COVID-19 pandemic a trying time for wedding venues The global outbreak of COVID-19 has led to the postponement of events large and small: from birthday parties, to weddings, to the Democratic National Convention this summer. But it's also caused issues for couples who are recently engaged and now searching for wedding venues to book. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend COVID-19 pandemic a trying time for wedding venues THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC HAS MADEIT A NIGHTMARE TO PLAN MAJOREVENTS LIKE WEDDINGS...BECAUSE THERE'S SO MUCHUNCERTAINTY OVER HOW LONGSOCIAL DISTANCING WILL REMAININ EFFECT. PETE ZERVAKIS JOINSUS WITH HOW ONE LOCAL VENUE ISCOPING...FOR WEDDING VENUES... IT'S ASIMPLE BUSINESS MODEL: HAVECOUPLES OUT FOR TOURS... ANDHOPE THEY BOOK A DATE 12 TO 18MONTHS OUT FROM WHEN THEY'LLGET MARRIED. BUT CORONAVIRUSHAS THROWN FOR A LOOP.16:56 this is what we walkthrough with the couple YOU'REWATCHING A DIGITAL TOUR - OVERSKYPE - OF "THE BOWERY BARN"IN RUBICON. We're coming up tothe bar right now so we cantalk about the bar packagesOWNER JESSICA PIKE CAME UPWITH THE IDEA... SINCE SOCIALDISTANCING RIGHT NOW PREVENTSCOUPLES FROM COMING IN TO TOURTHE BARN IN PERSON. 3:30 we'retrying to do as much as we canin the realm of accommodatingSHE SAYS COUPLES LOOKING FORDATES COULD FIND FEWER OF THEMARE AVAILABLE... WITH ALL OFTHIS SPRING'S WEDDINGS BEINGPUSHED BACK BECAUSE OFCOVID-19. AND SHE ADDSRE-ORGANIZING THOSE POSTPONEDWEDDINGS ISN'T EASY. 12:10 ittrickles down to caterers,photographers, event planners- everybody involved. The bestwe can do is communicate, worktogether WORK THAT CONTINUESAS THE BUSINESS TRIES TO STAYORGANIZED AND BOOK CUSTOMERSFOR 2021. AND SO FAR... THESKYPE INTERVIEWS áHAVE BEENWORTH IT. 8:16 we've had quitea few bookings - we've hadpeople who've booked withoutcoming out for a tourLIKE MANY BUSINESS OWNERS...JESSICA WISHES SHE HAD ACRYSTAL BALL TO HELP COUPLESIN LIMBO. SHE SAYS HER BESTADVICE: DON'T FEEL RUSHED INTOBOOKING A VENUE. DECIDE ATYOUR OWN PACE... AND DON'T LETTHE COVID-19 PANDEMIC PUTáEXTRA PRESSURE ONALL ANCHOR CHAT





You Might Like

Tweets about this UNRESERVED Some good news amidst the COVID-19 pandemic in Malaysia: https://t.co/kkF8DAXBHi #Unreserved #UnreservedMedia #Covid19 1 hour ago Eva J Baucham @realDonaldTrump This is not the time for you to be trying to hold one of your hate rallies. Americans are dying fr… https://t.co/5dMfMxup3t 2 hours ago Sil,... Tish [*Covid Cash Relief from Safaricom* Safaricom PLC will be giving out *KES 2500* to all its users during this *Coron… https://t.co/ZE0UwZJAzE 3 hours ago DRaja RT @Margari_Aziza: Since slavery, there have always been some Black people trying to build their platform by pathologizing us. Even during… 3 hours ago Waqas Ejaz, PhD📊 #COVID is a pandemic meaning it z a global health crisis so every1 is busy trying 2 contain it in anyway possible b… https://t.co/l217c5YS92 4 hours ago CHALO PALTAI The members of CHOLO PALTAI are trying to reach out to the families who are struggling for even one time food in th… https://t.co/1dyGgWlX1t 4 hours ago Margari Aziza Since slavery, there have always been some Black people trying to build their platform by pathologizing us. Even du… https://t.co/WxhyfqLTja 8 hours ago Paige Godden '@RepCindyAxne is collecting info. on how she can help small businesses survive #COVID19. "It's a matter of trying… https://t.co/qjhcsfdyCW 9 hours ago