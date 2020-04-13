Major Pork Processing Plant in US Is Shut Down Indefinitely The Smithfield pork production plant closed when it was discovered that more than 240 employees had been infected by the coronavirus.

Located in Sioux Falls, SD, the infected employees make up more than half of the cases in the state.

The plant accounts for a staggering four to five percent of the U.S. pork production.

Kenneth Sullivan, CEO, via CNN Kenneth Sullivan, CEO, via CNN SD Governor Kristi Noem has recommended that the plant remain closed for at least two weeks.

Meat processors in other states including Pennsylvania and Iowa have also closed because of infected employees.