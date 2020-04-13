Global  

Sailor aboard USS Roosevelt dies COVID-19

Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 01:56s - Published
Sailor aboard USS Roosevelt dies COVID-19
10News' continuing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic
YOU OWE.WE HAVE COMPLETE INFORMATION ON10NEWS.COM.IT WILL BE ANOTHER DAY BEFORE WEKNOW THE NAME OF THAT SAILOR WHODIED AFTER CONTRACTING COVID 19ON THE USS THEODORE ROOSEVELT.THAT AIRCRAFT CARRIER IS COMINGBACK WHILE OTHERS TESTEDPOSITIVE FOR MAINE.10 NEWS REPORTER SPOKE WITH ONESAILOR'S WIFE AS SHE WAITS ANDWORRIES.




