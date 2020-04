Lee County nurses join coronavirus fight in NYC

DISTRIBUTION LOCATIONS, DATESAND TIMES ON OUR WEBSITE- FOXFOUR NOW DOT COM.THREE LEE COUNTY NURSES ARE NOWIN THE FRONTLINES AGAINST THECORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC IN NEW YORKCITY.NEW YORK CITY MORE THANONE-HUNDRED-THOUSAND CONFIRMEDCASES OF COVID-19.FOX 4 SANDRA RODRIGUEZ SPOKEWITH ONE OF THOSE NURSES ON WHYTHEY ARE WILLING TO PUT THEIRLIFE ON THE LINE TO HELP...( 0:24 - 0:28 )LL INTRO:THE NURSE I SPOKE WITH SAYSWORKING IN NEW YORK CITYFIGHTING COVID-19 IS LIKESOMETHING SHE’S NEVER SEENBEFORE... TODAY I WAS ABLE TTALK WITH HER AS SHE WAS GETTINGREADY TO HELP ANOTHER COVID-19INTENSE CARE PATIENT...AS THE COUNTRY CONTINUE TO FIGHTAGAINST COVID-19 -- THREE LEECOUNTY NURSES HAVE JOINED THEFRONTLINES IN THE COUNTRY’SEPICENTER...1:58:20SOT(Gina Willaford, CRNA):"My family knows me, when I saidI was going, they’re pretty muchknew it was a done deal."GINA WILLAFORD IS A CERTIFIEDREGISTERED NURSE ANESTHETISTS --SHE SAYS THE IDEA OF GOING TONEW YORK CITY SPARKED AFTERLEARNING OF HOSPITALS BEINGSHORT STAFFED...NURSE COLLEAGUES JACKIE LEMM ANDJENNIFER CONCEPCION ALSO JUMPEDIN TO HELP ALL THREE WORK ATCAPE HEALTH SURGERY CENTER...SOT(Gina Willaford, CRNA):"I mentioned it to a lot ofpeople but those two girls youcould see it in their eyes thatthey were ready to go."LEMM IS ALSO AN CRNA ANDCONCEPCION IS A REGISTEREDNURSE...WITHIN 48-HOURS OF CONTACTING ASTAFFING AGENCY ALL THREE LEECOUNTY NURSES WERE ON THEIR WAYTO NEW YORK CITY TO HELP ANDLEARN*...1:24:15SOT(Gina Willaford, CRNA):"It puts me in a great spot, I’mworking with wonderfulphysicians, residents, andfellows who have been here sincethe first day.

I wanted to learnfrom them what we would dodifferently, what’s working,what’s not working."WILLAFORD SAYS BEEN SHARING WHATSHE’S LEARNED WITH HERCOLLEAGUES IN LEE COUNTY...WILLAFORD AND CONCEPCION ARE ATTHE BELLEVUE HOSPITAL INTENSIVECARE UNIT WHILE LEMM IS WORKINGAT THE KING COUNTY EMERGENCYROOM7:14:40SOT(Gina Willaford, CRNA):"Here today I’ve stepped backinto my role as a medical ICUnurse because that’s where theyneed me."ALL THREE NURSES ARRIVED ONAPRIL 5TH AND COMMITTED TO STAYFOR THREE WEEKS BUT NOW ON DAY8 -- WILLAFORD PLANS TO STAYLONGER3:11:49SOT(Gina Willaford, CRNA):"I don’t want to think aboutleaving my colleagues herebecause we are critically short-staffed."3:16:49