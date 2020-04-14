Global  

Karl-Anthony Towns' Mother Passes Away After Battle With COVID-19

Karl-Anthony Towns’ Mother Passes Away After Battle With COVID-19

Karl-Anthony Towns’ Mother Passes Away After Battle With COVID-19

A spokesperson for the family of Karl-Anthony Towns says his mother has died after a battle with COVID-19.

Katie Johnston reports.

