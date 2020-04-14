Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Tornadoes Leave A Path Of Destruction Through The U.S. South

Tornadoes Leave A Path Of Destruction Through The U.S. South

Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Tornadoes Leave A Path Of Destruction Through The U.S. South

Tornadoes Leave A Path Of Destruction Through The U.S. South

Devastated residents across the US south sifted through what remained of their homes on Monday.

Hundreds of structures were destroyed by a series of tornadoes that killed at least 26 people Sunday and Monday.

According to Reuters, approximately 51 million people from Florida to New England were in the path of the powerful storm system.

The system produced nearly 60 reported tornadoes that cut a path from Texas to the Carolinas.

At least 11 people in Mississippi lost their lives to the storm.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AaronMorrisonWx

Aaron Morrison Tornadoes to this day are still amazing. Leave a path of destruction, but leave some things untouched. Hurrican… https://t.co/6pn3od8qfo 13 hours ago

yall_magazine

Yall.com Fatality numbers continue to climb, many communities ravaged by Easter tornadoes. Stop and say a 'lil prayer y'all - https://t.co/oYQ3EQIWmc 22 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.