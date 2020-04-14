Tornadoes Leave A Path Of Destruction Through The U.S. South

Devastated residents across the US south sifted through what remained of their homes on Monday.

Hundreds of structures were destroyed by a series of tornadoes that killed at least 26 people Sunday and Monday.

According to Reuters, approximately 51 million people from Florida to New England were in the path of the powerful storm system.

The system produced nearly 60 reported tornadoes that cut a path from Texas to the Carolinas.

At least 11 people in Mississippi lost their lives to the storm.