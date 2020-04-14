Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Former Trump Campaign Manager Paul Manafort Asks For Early Release From Prison Because of the Coronavirus

Former Trump Campaign Manager Paul Manafort Asks For Early Release From Prison Because of the Coronavirus

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:04s - Published
Former Trump Campaign Manager Paul Manafort Asks For Early Release From Prison Because of the Coronavirus

Former Trump Campaign Manager Paul Manafort Asks For Early Release From Prison Because of the Coronavirus

Paul Manafort was a name that was making headlines pretty much everyday before and even after he began his 7 and a half year prison sentence in June 2018.

And now, he’s asking for an early release due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Veuer’s Nick Cardona has that story.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

bandersdavidson

B. Anders Davidson RT @mog7546: #Manafort seeking release from prison due to coronavirus threat His attorney argues the former Trump campaign manager is at “… 44 seconds ago

Feenielives4him

RacyO ...🦈☣️☣️🙏🔪🌴🌴 'Let it Bleed ' RT @USseriously: Trump’s former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, is seeking early release from prison due to the threat the coronavirus pos… 4 minutes ago

StillNotPHarris

Temp. Unsuspended (Redux) RT @GottaLaff: We knew this was coming. Pardon next? >>Paul Manafort seeking release from prison due to coronavirus threat. His attorney ar… 7 minutes ago

DrElnora

Dr. Elnora Rowan Paul Manafort, Trump’s Former Campaign Manager, Asks for Early Prison Release Due to Coronavirus Threat https://t.co/46MYLUrNwo 12 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.