Veteran Paramedic Says 'Have a Plan' Amid Delayed EMS Response

Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 02:05s - Published
Tommy Berges has firsthand experience in how coronavirus has caused delays in essential emergency services.

The veteran paramedic and firefighter out of Washtenaw County, Michigan says the outbreak has extended emergency response times.

"COVID has really changed the entire fire and EMS services overall," Berges told Cheddar.

"These time delays actually start when someone calls 9-11."

