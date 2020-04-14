Katie Price missing kids during coronavirus pandemic The star only has 17-year-old Harvey at home with her during the pandemic and hasn't seen her other kids, Junior, Princess, Jett and Bunny for a month.

Katie made the decision that it would be best for her four other children to live with their dads during lockdown in the UK as she felt it was the best way to keep her oldest son safe due to Harvey being at high risk of dying from the respiratory illness.

In an interview with the latest issue of New!

Magazine, she said: She added: