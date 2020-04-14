Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Governors Working To Reopen States In Eastern U.S.

Governors Working To Reopen States In Eastern U.S.

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 02:44s - Published
Governors Working To Reopen States In Eastern U.S.

Governors Working To Reopen States In Eastern U.S.

A group of northeastern governors, including Gov.

Tom Wolf, are working on creating a plan to reopen the area, KDKA's Pam Surano reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MainePublic

Maine Public Mills, 2 New England Governors Working Together To Figure Out When To Reopen Their States' Economies… https://t.co/2H1UJlj5Sw 3 minutes ago

fergusonvicki22

Vicki Ferguson RT @WSJ: 🎧 Listen: In today's episode of The Journal podcast, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy talks about the group of seven northeastern gover… 14 minutes ago

WSJ

The Wall Street Journal 🎧 Listen: In today's episode of The Journal podcast, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy talks about the group of seven nor… https://t.co/UACbShS35q 25 minutes ago

MidnightAura

Midnight Aura Massachusetts joins other East Coast governors working on plan to reopen states https://t.co/MxdLjkGfcp 35 minutes ago

Leonidesking

William Turner RT @Brash_1: This is ⁦@GovernorTomWolf⁩’s M.O. He shut down gun shops & law firms. Petitions were filed challenging those closures. But, be… 1 hour ago

daily_briefing

The Daily Briefing Governors in several states on Monday announced they are launching working groups to develop regional plans to ease… https://t.co/daSjDGL0VA 2 hours ago

Brooks8314

Carlos Danger @5wheeliebins @mtm1980 @kaykaypop52 @SamDodson17 @NBCNews No it doesn't. All the states want to reopen and Trump sa… https://t.co/poRD7pJSEu 2 hours ago

iveygirl08

Iveygirl08 Massachusetts joins other East Coast governors working on plan to reopen states https://t.co/ibmpw86VpF via @msnbc 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.