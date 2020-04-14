Lone Wolf and Cub Baby Cart to Hades Movie (1972) Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:47s - Published 4 days ago Lone Wolf and Cub Baby Cart to Hades Movie (1972) Lone Wolf and Cub Baby Cart to Hades Movie (1972) - Plot synopsis: Ogami Itto volunteers to be tortured by the yakuza to save a prostitute and is hired by their leader to kill an evil chamberlain. Director: Kenji Misumi Writers: Kazuo Koike (story), Goseki Kojima (story) Stars: Tomisaburô Wakayama, Gô Katô, Yûko Hama 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this