Lone Wolf and Cub Baby Cart to Hades Movie (1972)

Lone Wolf and Cub Baby Cart to Hades Movie (1972) - Plot synopsis: Ogami Itto volunteers to be tortured by the yakuza to save a prostitute and is hired by their leader to kill an evil chamberlain.

Director: Kenji Misumi Writers: Kazuo Koike (story), Goseki Kojima (story) Stars: Tomisaburô Wakayama, Gô Katô, Yûko Hama

