Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Family members fear for the safety of their loved ones in nursing homes

Family members fear for the safety of their loved ones in nursing homes

Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 02:24s - Published
Family members fear for the safety of their loved ones in nursing homes

Family members fear for the safety of their loved ones in nursing homes

A chief medical officer who oversees Mesa Vista of Boulder says their facility is near capacity and for the safety of other residents, moving people who may be sick to another room isn’t so simple.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Family members fear for the safety of their loved ones in nursing homes

DEVELOP MASS TESTING TO TRACKAND ISOLATE THOSE CASES.Anne: WE TOLD YOU THE STATE ISTRACKING 7 OUTBREAKS ATLONG-TERM CARE FACILITIES.THE HEALTH DEPARTMENT SAYS IT'SFRESCLY VEGAS THE OUTBREAKS ANDPROVIDING THE FACILITIES WITHPROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT.FOR FAMILIES WITH LOVED ONES INTHIS KIND OF CARE, IT CAN BE ATERRIFYING WAITING GAME.DENVER 7'S IVA RODRIGUEZ SPOKEWITH A WOMAN.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.