Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > FDA Clears First COVID-19 Saliva Test

FDA Clears First COVID-19 Saliva Test

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:59s - Published
FDA Clears First COVID-19 Saliva Test

FDA Clears First COVID-19 Saliva Test

According to NBC News, Rutgers University researchers in New Jersey have been given the green light to proceed with the new kind of test.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

cs_Dalal

Dalal Bourisli RT @KUTV2News: The test could limit direct contact between potentially infected people and healthcare workers during COVID-19 testing. htt… 17 minutes ago

KUTV2News

KUTV2news The test could limit direct contact between potentially infected people and healthcare workers during COVID-19 test… https://t.co/HS5W0GDJLx 24 minutes ago

DCampbellN12

Danielle Campbell FDA clears first saliva-based test to diagnose COVID-19 https://t.co/sGNhA2B4Nj 49 minutes ago

Cflexman

Chaz Flexman RT @jhuber: 👉 FDA Clears First Saliva Test to Diagnose COVID-19 More work needed to validate & ramp, but this could be a big deal: . sca… 3 hours ago

frumpa777

Alpha Male RT @wbir: US clears first saliva test to help diagnose COVID-19 https://t.co/9HhlZCo53o 5 hours ago

Cturnish

T'Channel Turner RT @CBS6: #Covid_19 screenings require health care workers to take a swab from your nose or throat. With this test, you simply spit in a tu… 10 hours ago

ToRich_ToCare

Samuraaiii RT @AnnieYuTV: U.S. clears first saliva test to help diagnose COVID-19. The test would prevent health care professionals from having to act… 11 hours ago

Retrogodammed

Turbo ⚡️ RT @MSNBC: Researchers received U.S. government clearance for the first saliva test to help diagnose COVID-19, a new approach that could he… 11 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.