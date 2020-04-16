FDA Approves Saliva COVID-19 Test

At ten.

It's the latest tool in the fight against the coronavirus.

A test that uses*saliva to diagnose covi?

19 has been authorized by the food and drug administration for emergency use.

But also patients who need to be tested.

But before that?

They have to get tested.

I was actually tested a few weeks ago?

And let me tell you?

It's not a comfortable experience.

They use a nasal swab?

And they stick all the way up your nose?

Down into your throat.

Here's a look at how that test works.

As you can see?

It's quite invasive.

But this new saliva test would just require you to spit into a tube?

Far less invasive than the nasal swab.

And that's not the only benefit.xxx on the plus side is the immense benefit at the population level to not have to be face to face with a health care worker, which puts two people at risk.

There is a downside to this test though.

Doctor poland says when somebody spits into a tube?

It actually contains three different fluids.

So the saliva test likely won't be a sensitive as the more uncomfortable nasal swab test.

But they don't know that for sure yet.

The saliva test has only been approved for emergency use right now?

And is*not being