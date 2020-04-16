Global  

FDA Approves Saliva COVID-19 Test

FDA Approves Saliva COVID-19 Test

FDA Approves Saliva COVID-19 Test

If it proves effective, it could offer a much more comfortable experience for screened patients

FDA Approves Saliva COVID-19 Test

At ten.

It's the latest tool in the fight against the coronavirus.

A test that uses*saliva to diagnose covi?

19 has been authorized by the food and drug administration for emergency use.

Kimt news three's raquel hellman is finding out why this type of testing is a lot more appealing to not only health care workers?

But also patients who need to be tested.

She joins us now live in rochester to explain?

Raquel?xxx patients who have covi?19 are coming here to mayo clinic to be treated.

But before that?

They have to get tested.

I was actually tested a few weeks ago?

And let me tell you?

It's not a comfortable experience.

They use a nasal swab?

And they stick all the way up your nose?

Down into your throat.

Here's a look at how that test works.

As you can see?

It's quite invasive.

But this new saliva test would just require you to spit into a tube?

Far less invasive than the nasal swab.

And that's not the only benefit.xxx on the plus side is the immense benefit at the population level to not have to be face to face with a health care worker, which puts two people at risk.

There is a downside to this test though.

Doctor poland says when somebody spits into a tube?

It actually contains three different fluids.

So the saliva test likely won't be a sensitive as the more uncomfortable nasal swab test.

But they don't know that for sure yet.

Live in rochester, raquel hellman, kimt thanks raquel.

The saliva test has only been approved for emergency use right now?

And is*not being




