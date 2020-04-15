Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Mumbai: Wave of migrant workers swamp Bandra station after lockdown extension

Mumbai: Wave of migrant workers swamp Bandra station after lockdown extension

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:01s - Published
Mumbai: Wave of migrant workers swamp Bandra station after lockdown extension

Mumbai: Wave of migrant workers swamp Bandra station after lockdown extension

Post the Prime Minister’s announcement of extending the lockdown, migrant workers gathered near Bandra (West) bus depot demanding transport arrangements to return home.

Hundreds of migrant workers gathered and sat near the Bandra station at around 3 pm on Tuesday.

Police had to resort to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd.

The visuals of gathering come at a time when social distancing is advised to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Migrant workers, daily wage laborers have been out of jobs due to coronavirus.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KadwahatN

Knn News Mumbai: Wave of migrant workers swamp Bandra station after lockdown exte... https://t.co/LhPeBTSlVl via @YouTube… https://t.co/zHDKEt9BG8 6 minutes ago

SubodhAoL

CA Subodh Garg @pmoindia @narendramodi your one sided action kill lakhs from hunger. Mumbai: Wave of migrant workers swamp bus s… https://t.co/yW2P9uvqzQ 20 hours ago

rmulko

Rajeev Mullick Mumbai: Wave of migrant workers swamp bus stand after lockdown extension via @htTweets https://t.co/0eSqllGpLl 20 hours ago

linkewire

LinkeWire News Mumbai: Wave of migrant workers swamp bus stand after lockdown extension – india-news – videos https://t.co/XYF4R9LxNq 21 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.