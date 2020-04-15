Mumbai: Wave of migrant workers swamp Bandra station after lockdown extension

Post the Prime Minister’s announcement of extending the lockdown, migrant workers gathered near Bandra (West) bus depot demanding transport arrangements to return home.

Hundreds of migrant workers gathered and sat near the Bandra station at around 3 pm on Tuesday.

Police had to resort to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd.

The visuals of gathering come at a time when social distancing is advised to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Migrant workers, daily wage laborers have been out of jobs due to coronavirus.