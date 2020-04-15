Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Indian police break up migrant worker demonstration outside train station during COVID-19 lockdown

Indian police break up migrant worker demonstration outside train station during COVID-19 lockdown

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 02:09s - Published
Indian police break up migrant worker demonstration outside train station during COVID-19 lockdown

Indian police break up migrant worker demonstration outside train station during COVID-19 lockdown

Hundreds of people In the western Indian state of Maharashtra defied lockdown norms and gathered in the streets after rumours began that trains were resuming service.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Indian police break up migrant worker demonstration outside train station during COVID-19 lockdown

Hundreds of people In the western Indian state of Maharashtra defied lockdown norms and gathered in the streets after rumours began that trains were resuming service.

The incident took place near the Bandra Railway Station in Mumbai city on April 14.

Video shows a massive gathering of people waiting outside the station waiting for trains to arrive, in defiance of both the nationwide lockdown and social distancing guidelines.

The situation triggered an alarm as cops rushed to the spot to disperse the crowd.

According to the reports, people came out as April 14 was supposed to be the last day of the initial 21-day lockdown phase.

However, the lockdown was extended until May 3 by order of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in response to the crisis.

Meanwhile, the Indian Railways have cancelled train services until the restrictions are lifted.

According to reports, most of the gatherers were migrant workers who were eager to go back to their homes and villages.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.