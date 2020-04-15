Yankees Co-Owner Hank Steinbrenner Dead At Age 63 Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:25s - Published now Yankees Co-Owner Hank Steinbrenner Dead At Age 63 Hank Steinbrenner, the co-owner of the New York Yankees and oldest son of the late George Steinbrenner, has reportedly died at the age of 63. Katie Johnston reports. 0

