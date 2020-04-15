Biggs rancher delivering animal feed for stay-at-home customers

Would go to the grocery store to get their food, medicine, or toiletries.

But what about getting food for our animals?

One woman in biggs wants to make it easier for you to receive that.

The doors are open at wheeler ranch in biggs.

(nats: cash register opens) kayla dunlap is the owner.

She says they sell a lot of animal feed.

"we have horse feed, chicken, dog, cat, guinea pig" now dunlap wants to deliver it straight to your door.

"there are some people that are more comfortable staying at home, if they have children if they're older" (standup:) and its no easy feat either, these are very heavy!

Dunlap does this all by herself.

They have at least 25 tons of animal feed in their ranch.

(nats: kayla carrying feed) "we are deemed essential because we are a grocery store for the animals.

Without us animals cant eat" (nats: food on truck) dunlap makes all the deliveries herself - dropping it off without even making contact (nats: feed being dropped) "i'm very appreciative of kayla and wheeler ranch and feed for delivering so i dont have to leave the house" dunlap says many of her customers depend on her to keep their animals alive.

(nats: sheep hitting fence) "i think i can ease the uncomfortability right now in this situation and that to me makes a good days work" dunlap is available to deliver in the gridley-biggs area or surrounding cities.

Dunlap says she gives every customer a free bandana - so they can have something to cover their face while they're outside.

She can even teach you how to make a mask out of it.

In butte county jafet serrato action news now coverage you can count on!

To give you a persepctive on how important animals are in our region - a 2018 butte county crop and livestock report - states that livestock is valued at 12 point 3 million dollars.

If you you're interested in the delivery service go to our website action news now dot com click the news tab then