When Is My Stimulus Check Coming?

Up to 80 million Americans who qualify for coronavirus stimulus payments, should have them direct deposited into their accounts the week of April 13.

If the IRS doesn't have your banking information, because you have no tax liability, you can use their new online tool to enter your direct-deposit details.

You can also check on the status of your payment.

If the IRS does not have your direct-deposit information, they will send you a paper check to your last known address.

They will start mailing paper checks at the end of April until early September.