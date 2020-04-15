Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > WHO director-general: We regret the US decision to halt funding

WHO director-general: We regret the US decision to halt funding

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:28s - Published
WHO director-general: We regret the US decision to halt funding

WHO director-general: We regret the US decision to halt funding

At a press briefing, the head of the World Health Organisation, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said: “The United States of America has been a longstanding and generous friend to WHO, and we hope it will continue to be so.

“We regret the decision of the president of the United States to order a halt in funding to the World Health Organisation.”

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ZHARVELL

Zenaida Harvell RT @MSNBC: JUST IN: WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros says “we regret the decision” of President Trump to halt WHO funding; says WHO is revie… 23 seconds ago

suzettesms4

Suzette Schmidt RT @NBCNews: JUST IN: WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros says “we regret the decision” of President Trump to halt WHO funding; says WHO is rev… 28 seconds ago

zack29266449

zack RT @ABCPolitics: BREAKING: WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus: "We regret the decision of the president of the United Stat… 55 seconds ago

NESW123

E. W. S... RT @ABC: BREAKING: WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus: "We regret the decision of the president of the United States to or… 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.