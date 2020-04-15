WHO director-general: We regret the US decision to halt funding Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:28s - Published now WHO director-general: We regret the US decision to halt funding At a press briefing, the head of the World Health Organisation, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said: “The United States of America has been a longstanding and generous friend to WHO, and we hope it will continue to be so. “We regret the decision of the president of the United States to order a halt in funding to the World Health Organisation.” 0

