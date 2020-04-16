Fauci suggests sports to restart

Fauci was interviewed by Peter Hamby on his Snapchat program "Good Luck America." "There's a way of doing that," Fauci said.

"Nobody comes to the stadium.

Put them in big hotels.

You know wherever you want to play.

Keep them very well surveilled.

Namely a surveillance but have them tested like every week and make sure they don't infect each other or their family and just let them play the season out.

People say you can't play without spectators.

Well I think you'll get enough buy-in from people who are dying to see a baseball game.

Particularly me.

I'm living in Washington.

You have the world champion Washington, Nationals I want to see them pay again."