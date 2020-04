Lee County school students appreciating first responders

SOME LEE COUNTY STUDENTS ARELEARNING ABOUT THE CHALLENGESFIRST RESPONDERS AND HEALTH CAREWORKERS ARE FACING RIGHT NOW.NOW THE DISTRICT IS PARTNERINGWITH WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY TOLAUNCH A CAMPAIGN THE CALL"LETS GO GRATITUDE." 4 IN YOURCORNER’S MIANA MASSEY HAS ALOOK.31 TO 39INTROTODAY I WAS ABLE TO SPEAK WITHSEVERAL 1ST GRADE STUDENTS ATTHREE OAKS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL INFORT MYERS ON HOW THEY AREMAKING A DIFFERENCEPKG(TRACK)7 YEAR OLD AYLEE SHOWING HERGRATITUDE FOR NURSES DURING THECOVID-19 PANDEM"thank you for risking yourlives to save others.

I know youare working long hours to saveothers.

You are heroes, staysafe."Aylee Sulkey// STUDENT(TRACK)VIRTUAL LEARNING HAS BEEN QUITETHE ADJUSTMENT, BUT FOR NOW THEYARE FOCUSING ON THE BASICS"we talk about the golden ruleeveryday, we talk aboutkindness, we talk about how tobe a better person" StephanieMonrad// teacher(TRACK)MS. MONDRAD SAYS HER BESTFRIEND AND PROFESSOR AT WESTVIRGINIA UNIVERSITY CAME UP THECONCEPT OF THE LETS GO GRATITUDECAMPAIGN WHICH TEACHES YOUNGCHILDREN ABOUT FIRST RESPONDERS"its a good experience for themto learn about the professionsand show their gratitude"Stephanie Monrad// teacher(TRACK)SO FAR THEY ARE LEARNING ABOUTDOCTORS, NURSES, SOCIAL WORKERS,AND EVEN ENGINEERSAND THEN WRITING THANK YOULETTERS" what are you thanking themfor, what are they doingeveryday?

Saving lives" CapriceDeFalco// STUDENT(TRACK)AND IT DIDN’T STOP THERE, EACHACTIVITY IS PARTNERED WITH ANEXPERIMENTJULIA LEARNING JUST HOWIMPORTANT WASHING YOUR HANDSREALLY ISESPECIALLY DURING THISPANDEMIC"it showed me that germs don’treally like soap" Julia Brunco// STUDENT(TRACK)MAKING LEARNING FUN IS REALLYWHAT ITS ALL ABOU" 123 lets go gratitude"FOR INFORMATION ON HOW