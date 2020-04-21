Lee County School District Salutes School Lunch Heroes

And in the midst of the largest public health crisis in recent history,, lee county school district is saluting the dedicated school nutrition professionals across lee county..

Lee county school district says their employees are proud members of the school nutrition community... and have safely provided over 50,000 meals to students in the school district since schools closed..

They also help advance the district's unique ability to provide students and families access to nutritious meals... how much they mean to us."

It's so important everyday just to let our staff know how much they mean to us and how critical their job is at fighting hunger and feeding the children in our communities that really need them we have a lot of people that bring gifts to our staff just to let them know how much they mean to us.

The school nutrition association and jarrett krosoczka, author of the "lunch lady" graphic novel series,, designated may first as school lunch hero day..

Which is celebrated annually since 2013..

While the