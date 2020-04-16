Face Masks To Become 'New Normal' In US

Governors across the United States have begun to prepare their residents for life after social isolation.

Many Governors are letting people in their state know that face coverings will likely be the new norm.

Governors of Connecticut, Maryland, New York, and Pennsylvania each issued orders that residents wear face masks.

Similar orders were imposed in New Jersey, Los Angeles, and Kansas.

California Governor Gavin Newsom said Californians would likely be wearing masks in public for a period of time.

According to Reuters, the US death toll from the coronavirus pandemic has approached 31,000.