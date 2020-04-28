Properly disposing of Personal Protective Equipment

Guidance new on daybreak new for you on daybreak... the coronavirus pandemic has made wearing face masks and gloves out in public the new normal.

But it shouldn't be normal to see those items just laying outside on the ground.

Kimt news 3's madelyne watkins joins us live this morning to tell us how to properly get rid of personal protective equipment.

Madelyne./// brooke and tyler.

These masks or gloves should be worn on your face and hands.

And when you're done with them, they should be thrown into the trash.

Unfortnately, too much of this stuff is getting tossed on the ground.

For obvious reasons, any sort of trash disposed of in that way isn't good right now.

It gets into streams and can pollute the water we drink.

If you're wearing a mask or gloves as you walk out of a store and there isn't a trash can right there, the next best option is to keep a bag in your car to serve as a temporary disposal option.

I spoke with council member annalissa johnson.

She tells me when other people have to pick up your litter, that in itself can risk spreading germs... defeating the purpose of the gearxxx "you don't want to spread those germs around either.

But being able to protect yourself and other people too because if you throw it on the ground other people have to go around and pick it up."

Johnson tells me if you see any personal protective equipment laying on the ground, do not pick it up with your bare hands.

It's best to use gloves if you do want to pick it up or use something else that doesn't directly touch your hand.

Live in rochester.

Madelyne watkins kimt thank you madelyne.

According to olmsted county environmental resources?

You shouldn't recycle your ppe.

Just throw