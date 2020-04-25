How to properly wear a mask

This testing and is investigating.

Starting next month... people in illinois will be required to cover their faces in public where they cannot practice social distancing.

Experts say you should do it regardless if the government requires it.

But are you wearing your mask correctly?

News 10's richard solomon has more on the right way to wear your mask to stay safe.

Richar} wearing a face mask has become a new part of our normal lives.

It's one of the best ways to keep you and your family protected while in public.

But there is a right and wrong way to wear one of these.

Roni elder with the vigo county health department says masks can be used to prevent the spread of covid-19.

But she says some may be wearing them wrong.

Elder says it's important to make sure the masks covers both your nose and mouth.

Yes...the mask may be a little snug..but elder says that's a good thing.

You want to make sure the mask fits and is as tight as possible to your face.

That way it creates a barrier.

"when i've had to go to the store i've seen more and more people wearing masks and that's great because that is going to protect us and that's going to help us get back in society better lets nip this and flatten the curb so we can get back to life as it was" you may have a mask that's cloth material kind of like mine.

Elder says you should wash cloth masks everyday after you use them.

Reporting in the newsroom.

Richard solomon news 10.

A local hospital has created a new serivce to better serve you during this pandemic.

