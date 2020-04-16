Watch: 17 arrested for attack on health staff, cops in UP's Moradabad

Around 17 people have been arrested for attack on medical team and cops in Moradabad.

The arrested people include seven women who allegedly pelted stones on the ambulance.

The ambulance was carrying a quarantine team of medical personnel and police.

The quarantine team was trying to take contacts of a Covid victim to quarantine.

At least 3 people, including a doctor and pharmacist, have been injured in attack.

Uttar Pradesh has had over 700 Covid cases and over 10 deaths so far.