Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Tip Leads Police To 17 Bodies At New Jersey Nursing Home

Tip Leads Police To 17 Bodies At New Jersey Nursing Home

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Tip Leads Police To 17 Bodies At New Jersey Nursing Home

Tip Leads Police To 17 Bodies At New Jersey Nursing Home

It is not clear, however, if coronavirus was the cause of the deaths at Andover Subacute.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

havefaith00_15

Faith Alfred New Jersey nursing home: tip leads police to 17 bodies in facility's morgue - CNN https://t.co/1doEOTBLKh 59 seconds ago

PattywithaFatty

Monarch RT @wsvn: Police received a tip of a body in a shed at one of New Jersey’s largest nursing homes Monday evening, but when they arrived they… 1 minute ago

luisalopez2005

luisa victoria lopez Anonymous tip leads police to 17 bodies at a nursing home hit hard by coronavirus https://t.co/H7TMgl3Rs9 3 minutes ago

era_murphy

EMurp_ Anonymous tip leads police to 17 bodies at a nursing home hit hard by coronavirus https://t.co/0ZZFtAIKXe 9 minutes ago

Laura_HBIC

Laura B. Here 2 KickA$$ & chew bubblegum #Resist RT @chicola_nola: Tip leads police to 17 bodies at a New Jersey nursing home. #OneVoice1 #OneVoiceHealthcare https://t.co/eOyuuncBbM 13 minutes ago

SeaHorse_1

Katie Braden RT @WGNNews: Tip leads police to 17 bodies at a New Jersey nursing home https://t.co/URlGOC1qGW 14 minutes ago

00lOll0

Mary🌾 RT @Mareq16: Commz? Tip leads police to 17 bodies at a New Jersey nursing home https://t.co/93W91Gqv4L 14 minutes ago

Yvette85189544

Yvette RT @Independent: 🛏️ Anonymous tip leads police to 17 bodies at nursing home hit by coronavirus Click the link to find out more ⬇️ https:/… 19 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.