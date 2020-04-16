Street-artist Banksy stays home for new lockdown work

He's the world's most famous street artist, adding his work to the sides of buildings and public places.

But now even Banksy is following the official advice to stay at home, and he's created this new artwork in his bathroom.

It shows his trademark stencilled rats running amok around his sink and toilet.

The elusive artist posted the photos on Instagram along with the comment, "My wife hates it when I work from home." Bansky's identity remains a secret.

Normally he authenticates his murals online after they're painted out in the open.

But, like so much else during lockdown, it seems we won't be seeing any of these for a while yet.