Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Colin Cowherd on Michael Jordan's comments about documentary: 'Not everyone is built to be liked and it's OK'

Colin Cowherd on Michael Jordan's comments about documentary: 'Not everyone is built to be liked and it's OK'

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 05:32s - Published
Colin Cowherd on Michael Jordan's comments about documentary: 'Not everyone is built to be liked and it's OK'

Colin Cowherd on Michael Jordan's comments about documentary: 'Not everyone is built to be liked and it's OK'

Michael Jordan recently said that he believes people will think less of him after watching 'The Last Dance.'

Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks it's completely fine to not like him.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DBRsbn

Duke Basketball Report People get worked up over some silly stuff. https://t.co/OFWAMdL7LG 4 days ago

nbahighlights99

NBA Highlights Colin Cowherd & Doug Gottlieb: Michael Jordan Documentary Will Remind Young Fans Who's GOAT https://t.co/Th65V4T4rN 6 days ago

FW_Force

NBA Force Colin Cowherd & Doug Gottlieb: Michael Jordan Documentary Will Remind Young Fans Who's GOAT https://t.co/WZWXlLvn01 6 days ago

Stevecormier41

Steve Cormier RT @AM570LASports: Bill Simmons: Michael Jordan Documentary Made to Cement MJ as Greatest Ever https://t.co/jx1bvqJ2Fp 1 week ago

gamesportsbeer

The Rose Experience RT @BackAftaThis: Coach K tells Colin Cowherd that he never recruited Michael Jordan. 🤔 (See follow-up tweet) https://t.co/fhWE9osk23 1 week ago

AM570LASports

AM 570 LA Sports Michael Jordan Documentary Will Cement Jordan as Greatest NBA Player Ever https://t.co/HJOfwaTTGi 1 week ago

BackAftaThis

Funhouse Coach K tells Colin Cowherd that he never recruited Michael Jordan. 🤔 (See follow-up tweet) https://t.co/fhWE9osk23 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.