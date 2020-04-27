Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Colin Cowherd: Michael Jordan's 'The Last Dance' doc shows what it takes to achieve greatness

Colin Cowherd: Michael Jordan's 'The Last Dance' doc shows what it takes to achieve greatness

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 03:13s - Published
Colin Cowherd: Michael Jordan's 'The Last Dance' doc shows what it takes to achieve greatness

Colin Cowherd: Michael Jordan's 'The Last Dance' doc shows what it takes to achieve greatness

Episode 3 and 4 of 'The Last Dance' was released last night and highlighted Michael Jordan's difficult journey of what it took to overcome the Detroit Pistons.

Hear why Colin believes that this documentary will help show the younger generation how difficult it is to achieve success .

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

michael_huling

Michael Huling RT @JoeyMulinaro: Colin Cowherd’s opening rant on the Packers drafting Jordan Love https://t.co/IzbZ5Q4YbT 2 days ago

MaryRichar7

Mary Jane Richard RT @joshbreesus: Since Colin Cowherd messed up his list here’s the real top 10 players in the league: 1. Michael Thomas 2. Drew Brees 3. A… 5 days ago

Ronin1809

Mark Kuhnke MD FACS @josiahfitness @anymanfitness If someone is great at something, the best at something, it's still said "He/She's th… https://t.co/zz54v5HCDO 6 days ago

Quinn_Douglas_

Quinn Douglas I rarely ever agree with Colin Cowherd, but from 5:50 to the end of this video might be the best radio he's ever do… https://t.co/XAVetSi2xi 6 days ago