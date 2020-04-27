Colin Cowherd: Michael Jordan's 'The Last Dance' doc shows what it takes to achieve greatness
|
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 03:13s - Published
Colin Cowherd: Michael Jordan's 'The Last Dance' doc shows what it takes to achieve greatness
Episode 3 and 4 of 'The Last Dance' was released last night and highlighted Michael Jordan's difficult journey of what it took to overcome the Detroit Pistons.
Hear why Colin believes that this documentary will help show the younger generation how difficult it is to achieve success .