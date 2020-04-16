Brian Dennehy, 'Tommy Boy' and 'First Blood' Star, Dead at 81 Dennehy died Wednesday in New Haven, CT.

His daughter, Elizabeth, shared the news of his death on Twitter.

Elizabeth Dennehy, via Twitter Elizabeth Dennehy, via Twitter Dennehy's acting career spanned more than four decades.

He worked in television, film and theater.

Dennehy was a two-time Tony Award winner for his Broadway portrayals of Willie Loman in 'Death of a Salesman' and Tyrone in 'Long Day's Journey Into Night.'

He was a five-time Emmy nominee for his work as serial killer John Wayne Gacy, among others.

Popular film credits include 'Cocoon,' 'Silverado,' 'Rambo,' 'Tommy Boy' and 'Driveways.'

Dennehy is survived by his second wife and five children.