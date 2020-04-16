Global  

Actor Brian Dennehy Passes Away At 81

CNN reports character actor Brian Dennehy has died at the age of 81.

A two-time Tony Award winner, Dennehy co-starred in a wide range of films, often in tough-guy roles.

Dennehy co-starred in a long list of popular movies, including "First Blood" as the local sheriff who clashes with Sylvester Stallone's Rambo.

He also had a regular part in the hit TV series "Dynasty." Dennehy died of natural causes in Connecticut on Wednesday night.

