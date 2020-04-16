Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus Update: New Jersey Schools Will Remain Closed Through At Least May 15

Coronavirus Update: New Jersey Schools Will Remain Closed Through At Least May 15

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:51s - Published
Coronavirus Update: New Jersey Schools Will Remain Closed Through At Least May 15

Coronavirus Update: New Jersey Schools Will Remain Closed Through At Least May 15

Schools in New Jersey will remain closed for at least another month, Gov.

Phil Murphy said Thursday.

That decision is getting mixed reactions from parents and teachers; CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

dawnkologi

Dawn Kologi Gov. Murphy: NJ Schools Shut Through May 15 In Coronavirus Crisis | Patch https://t.co/9mTFwYkiGT 3 hours ago

quinnrob76

Robert Quinn ⭐️🇺🇸 Gov. Murphy: NJ Schools Shut Through May 15 In Coronavirus Crisis https://t.co/E7yS7fqa5w 4 hours ago

RhymingRainbows

Serenity RT @NYTMetro: UPDATE: — The governors of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Delaware said on Monday that the… 2 days ago

gortnacul_house

Anton Sorkin ن This is great news. "The governors of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island & Delaware sai… https://t.co/kAF3h15SDw 3 days ago

males_buttery

Buttery Males Dated today but I thought NJ was long past school closures. Coronavirus Update: New Jersey advises all public scho… https://t.co/TcdRKsTzHK 3 days ago

NYTMetro

NYT Metro UPDATE: — The governors of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Delaware said on Monda… https://t.co/RUphFuN1u8 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.