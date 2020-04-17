Coronavirus Update: Officials Lay Out Guidelines For Reopening Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 03:22s - Published now Coronavirus Update: Officials Lay Out Guidelines For Reopening Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the future of reopening New York's economy depends on testing. He and other governors took part in a call with President Donald Trump yesterday, discussing new guidelines aimed at getting Americans back to work. CBS2's John Dias reports. 0

