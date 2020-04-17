Global  

Matt Hancock casts doubt over accuracy of Covid-19 death numbers in care homes

While giving evidence to the Health and Social Care Committee, Health Secretary Matt Hancock cast doubt over the accuracy of the number and proportion of Covid-19 deaths in care homes.

He said he had plans to publish data "very shortly" on care home resident deaths.

