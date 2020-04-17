Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Despite strict social distancing measures to stop coronavirus outbreak, protestors in Minnesota closely gather to demand economy

Despite strict social distancing measures to stop coronavirus outbreak, protestors in Minnesota closely gather to demand economy

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:57s - Published
Despite strict social distancing measures to stop coronavirus outbreak, protestors in Minnesota closely gather to demand economy

Despite strict social distancing measures to stop coronavirus outbreak, protestors in Minnesota closely gather to demand economy

A group of supporters of Donald Trump gathered outside of the resident of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz in St.

Paul on Friday (April 17), hours after Trump tweeted "LIBERATE MINNESOTA." Hundreds of tightly-packed protestors appear to callously demand the country be reopened, despite 690,279 confirmed cases in the United States, with 36,118 dead as of Friday afternoon.

A dramatic jump of 4,591 in the daily U.S. death toll Thursday underscored the relentless nature of the pandemic.

Health experts have gravely warned of the foolishness of reopening the economy at this time and how dramatically that could raise the infection and fatality rate.

A protestor who spoke to Newsflare on social media said that "it's time to treat this like the smoking, drug overdose and driving deaths.

Government overreach is a problem." Few people in the crowd were wearing masks or social distancing.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook


Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.