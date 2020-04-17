Despite strict social distancing measures to stop coronavirus outbreak, protestors in Minnesota closely gather to demand economy

A group of supporters of Donald Trump gathered outside of the resident of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz in St.

Paul on Friday (April 17), hours after Trump tweeted "LIBERATE MINNESOTA." Hundreds of tightly-packed protestors appear to callously demand the country be reopened, despite 690,279 confirmed cases in the United States, with 36,118 dead as of Friday afternoon.

A dramatic jump of 4,591 in the daily U.S. death toll Thursday underscored the relentless nature of the pandemic.

Health experts have gravely warned of the foolishness of reopening the economy at this time and how dramatically that could raise the infection and fatality rate.

A protestor who spoke to Newsflare on social media said that "it's time to treat this like the smoking, drug overdose and driving deaths.

Government overreach is a problem." Few people in the crowd were wearing masks or social distancing.