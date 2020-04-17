Global  

Watch: No masks, no social distancing at HD Kumaraswamy's son's marriage

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:33s - Published
Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy's son tied the knot with Congress leader M Krishnappa's daughter.

Visuals coming from the ceremony show that lockdown norms were not followed.

People were seen without masks and social distancing was also not being followed.

Watch the video for more details.

